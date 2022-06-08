Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

