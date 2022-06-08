Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CFO Purchases $264,000.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 180,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,158. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

