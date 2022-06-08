HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Acquires 1,000 Shares

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,448,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

NASDAQ:HQI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 26,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,876,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

