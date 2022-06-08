Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

HTCMY stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

