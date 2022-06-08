Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Buys 64,545 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 64,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $484,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,580,303 shares in the company, valued at $416,852,272.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88.

ABCL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 1,439,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,264. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of -0.28. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.