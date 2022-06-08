HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDNGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from HomeCo Daily Needs REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.53.

In other news, insider David Di Pilla 14,904,111 shares of HomeCo Daily Needs REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

