Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.93.

Shares of HON opened at $197.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

