Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of HON stock opened at $197.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

