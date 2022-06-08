Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,311 shares of company stock valued at $64,397,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.