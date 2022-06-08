Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.46.

Shares of HST opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.