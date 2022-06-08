Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
HOV stock opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.