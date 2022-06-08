H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts have commented on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

