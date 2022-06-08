HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 710 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) received a GBX 710 ($8.90) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 579.42 ($7.26).

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 518.80 ($6.50). 22,932,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780,443. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.19. The firm has a market cap of £104.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($94,172.93). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.12), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($353,977.34).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

