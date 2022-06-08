Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

