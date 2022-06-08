Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

HUN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,470. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

