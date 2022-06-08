HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HUTCHMED in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 230,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

