i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) to Issue GBX 0.14 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON I3E opened at GBX 31.94 ($0.40) on Wednesday. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.65 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 38 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

