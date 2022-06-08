IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

IBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBG traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.76. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,508. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.18 million and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.20.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.