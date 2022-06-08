ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 622,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

