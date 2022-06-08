IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMRA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of IMRA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,970. IMARA has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 600,430 shares of company stock worth $828,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

