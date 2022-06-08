IMV Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

IMV opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.35. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of IMV by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69,029 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IMV by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

