IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for IMV in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year.

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

IMV stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.59. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

