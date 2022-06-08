Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $2,033,400.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $2,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at $37,299,808.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $2,183,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 376,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,847. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.