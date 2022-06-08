Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IOR stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.21. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.