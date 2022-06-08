Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.92.
Several research firms recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53.
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $5,774,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Incyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
