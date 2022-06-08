Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

TSE IDG opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$95.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. Indigo Books & Music has a 52-week low of C$3.14 and a 52-week high of C$5.10.

Indigo Books & Music ( TSE:IDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter.

About Indigo Books & Music (Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.