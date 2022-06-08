Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF)

Research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TUERF opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.