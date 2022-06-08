Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.50 ($45.70) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

