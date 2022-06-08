Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,254.97% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

