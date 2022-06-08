Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th.

IR stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

