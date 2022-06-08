Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.03.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.89 and a 1-year high of C$23.09.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -757.89%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

