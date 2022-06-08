Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Sells $90,393.22 in Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 10,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $90,393.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 11,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

