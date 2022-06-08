Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
