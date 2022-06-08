Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $563.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,016,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

