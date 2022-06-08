Insider Buying: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) CEO Buys 46,400 Shares of Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 46,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $10,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,758. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

