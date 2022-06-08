Insider Buying: Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) insider Priya Jain purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,874.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 104,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,429. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
About Atlas Technical Consultants (Get Rating)
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
