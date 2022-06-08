Insider Buying: Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3) Insider Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:AR3 – Get Rating) insider Dudley Kingsnorth acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$30,900.00 ($22,230.22).
The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Australian Rare Earths Company Profile (Get Rating)
