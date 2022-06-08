Insider Buying: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Purchases 36,127 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CHWY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. 4,246,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,552. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Chewy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Chewy to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.