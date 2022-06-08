Insider Buying: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Purchases 850 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,056. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $377.12 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 104.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

