Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 3,559 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,205.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 493,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,087. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSP alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of 322.77 and a beta of 1.63. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CSP by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.