Insider Buying: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 456,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.90. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.25% and a negative return on equity of 105.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

