Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,992,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666.00.

KFS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 37,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

