Insider Buying: Lycaon Resources Limited (ASX:LYN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lycaon Resources Limited (ASX:LYN – Get Rating) insider Thomas Langley bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,800.00 ($40,143.88).

Lycaon Resources Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the Gnewing Bore project that covers an area of 62 square kilometers prospective for gold-silver and copper located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia; the Rocky Dam project that comprises four granted and seven pending exploration licenses covering approximately 182 square kilometers prospective for gold and base metals situated northeast of Kalgoorlie; and the Julimar project that consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 15 square kilometers prospective for nickel, copper, and platinum group elements located northeast of Perth.

