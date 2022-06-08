Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Purchases 2,175,518 Shares of Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze acquired 2,175,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,802,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KIND traded up 0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,005. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.16.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 48.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nextdoor by 19.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,527 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Nextdoor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $42,240,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the first quarter worth about $23,016,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

