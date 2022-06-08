Insider Buying: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) COO Purchases 25,555 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) COO Ted C. Smith acquired 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $174,796.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,666.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NVVE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 12,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,800. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $17.30.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvve (NVVE)
