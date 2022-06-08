Insider Buying: Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) COO Purchases 25,555 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) COO Ted C. Smith acquired 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $174,796.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,666.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVVE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 12,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,800. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 60.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

