Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Insider Acquires 81,265 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:PHX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 741,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

