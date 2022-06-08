Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.36) per share, with a total value of £138.50 ($173.56).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($28.21). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.40.

Get Softcat alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.81) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,910 ($23.93) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($24.59).

About Softcat (Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.