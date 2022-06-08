Insider Buying: Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,385 ($17.36) per share, with a total value of £138.50 ($173.56).
SCT stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.41. Softcat plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($28.21). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.40.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.41%.
About Softcat (Get Rating)
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
