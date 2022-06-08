Insider Buying: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Acquires 52,309 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRPGet Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 52,309 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $55,447.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,309,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,110.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

