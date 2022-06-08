Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells 6,539 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIBS. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

