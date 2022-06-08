Insider Selling: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells 3,062 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.23), for a total value of £37,203.30 ($46,620.68).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jasi Halai bought 12 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,281 ($16.05) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($192.63).

3i Group stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.04). 1,733,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,304.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £11.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93. 3i Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($18.10) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.06) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.76) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.30).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

