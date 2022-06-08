Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells 24,545 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,503,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,335.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12.
- On Monday, April 18th, Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02.
AMWL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $42,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.
American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.